STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Over two years after a 2-year-old murder, the toddler’s stepfather has been sentenced in the case, according to the Statesville Police Department.

On Thursday, September 5, 2019, officers say they were called to help an unresponsive child in the 1200 block of Alexander Street. The 2-year-old stepfather, Jordan Simmons said he had taken the toddler on a motorcycle ride in which they crashed.

According to officials, Simmons claimed that when they got home, he put the child in a bath and left briefly. He continued that, when he returned, he found his stepchild unresponsive in the bathtub.

Authorities say the child was taken to Iredell Memorial Hospital but later died. During the investigation, it was found that the toddler’s injuries did not match Simmons’ story.

Simmons was later arrested and charged with Second-degree Degree Murder and Felony Child Abuse with Serious Injury.

On Tuesday, December 12, 2023, Simmons made an Alford plea, a form of pleading guilty without admitting guilt, for Second-degree Degree Murder. Simmons was then sentenced to between 10 years, 5 months, and 13 years, 8 months, in prison.