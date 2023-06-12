A 26-year-old Statesville resident and convicted felon is in jail Wednesday after a chase and illegal gun possession discovery.

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Statesville man with a long history of crimes was sentenced to up to seven years in prison Monday.

Appearing in Iredell Superior Court, Statesville Police said 26-year-old Keith Eugene Lackey Jr. entered an Alford plea on the following charges from May 10: Three counts of possession of cocaine, attempted trafficking in MDMA, possession of a firearm by a felon, fleeing to elude law enforcement, possession of a firearm by a felon, and misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun.

All charges were consolidated into three aggravated and consecutive active sentences of:

19-32 months (attempted trafficking)

14-26 months (possession of firearm by convicted felon)

14-26 months (possession of firearm by convicted felon)

Lackey also violated his probation, police said, and his probation sentence will run concurrently with the above plea.

The day of his arrest, Lackey had eluded Statesville Police, but Iredell County deputies located the SUV he was driving and were able to pull him over, according to police records. When they approached the vehicle, they saw an AK Pistol in plain sight in the backseat. Deputies identified Lackey Jr. and determined that he was a convicted felon.

In June 2018, Lackey was charged with first-degree murder when shooting a Statesville Police officer. For that and related charges, his bond was set at $3 million.