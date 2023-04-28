STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Statesville man faces drug and stolen gun charges after Iredell County Sheriff deputies pulled him over in a traffic stop.
On April 24, authorities pulled 32-year-old Dionte Jaquan Clark over for traffic violations. They found 290.6 grams of Marijuana, four dosage units of a Schedule IV controlled substance, Marijuana paraphernalia, a stolen Taurus handgun from Statesville, and $970 cash.
Clark was arrested and is facing charges of:
- Felony possession of Marijuana
- Felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Marijuana
- Felony maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance
- Felony possession of a stolen firearm
- Misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun
- Misdemeanor simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance
- Misdemeanor possession of Marijuana paraphernalia
- Misdemeanor driving while license revoked
- Displaying an expired registration plate
- Expired inspection on the vehicle
The Statesville man is at the Iredell County Detention Center, where he received a $20,000 secured bond.