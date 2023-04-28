STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Statesville man faces drug and stolen gun charges after Iredell County Sheriff deputies pulled him over in a traffic stop.

On April 24, authorities pulled 32-year-old Dionte Jaquan Clark over for traffic violations. They found 290.6 grams of Marijuana, four dosage units of a Schedule IV controlled substance, Marijuana paraphernalia, a stolen Taurus handgun from Statesville, and $970 cash.

Clark was arrested and is facing charges of:

Felony possession of Marijuana

Felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Marijuana

Felony maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance

Felony possession of a stolen firearm

Misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun

Misdemeanor simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance

Misdemeanor possession of Marijuana paraphernalia

Misdemeanor driving while license revoked

Displaying an expired registration plate

Expired inspection on the vehicle

The Statesville man is at the Iredell County Detention Center, where he received a $20,000 secured bond.