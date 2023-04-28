STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Statesville man faces drug and stolen gun charges after Iredell County Sheriff deputies pulled him over in a traffic stop.

On April 24, authorities pulled 32-year-old Dionte Jaquan Clark over for traffic violations. They found 290.6 grams of Marijuana, four dosage units of a Schedule IV controlled substance, Marijuana paraphernalia, a stolen Taurus handgun from Statesville, and $970 cash. 

Clark was arrested and is facing charges of:

  • Felony possession of Marijuana
  • Felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Marijuana
  • Felony maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance
  • Felony possession of a stolen firearm
  • Misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun
  • Misdemeanor simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance
  • Misdemeanor possession of Marijuana paraphernalia 
  • Misdemeanor driving while license revoked
  • Displaying an expired registration plate
  • Expired inspection on the vehicle

The Statesville man is at the Iredell County Detention Center, where he received a $20,000 secured bond. 