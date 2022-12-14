STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Statesville Police say a Thanksgiving shooting of a man is now murder, and they’re still looking for suspects.

Statesville officers responded to a call for help on Nov. 24 before 1 p.m. off Lakeview Drive. A report said some shot a man riding a dirt bike.

When they arrived, they found 32-year-old Derryck Duane Turner suffering from a gunshot wound on Park Drive. Emergency personnel took Turner to the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem in critical condition. Authorities collected evidence at the scene but did not locate any potential witnesses.

On Dec. 14, Turner’s family took him off life support, and he passed away. At that time, Statesville Police changed the assault with a deadly weapon charge to first-degree murder.

Authorities are asking for help in the case. Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Statesville Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 704-878-3406 or 704-878-3516.