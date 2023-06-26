Taylor Loyd (left) was named Miss North Carolina June 24, taking over the crown after Karolyn Martin’s year with the title. (Courtesy Miss NC)

HIGH POINT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Statesville woman was crowned the 85th Miss North Carolina over the weekend at a ceremony in High Point.

On Saturday, Taylor Loyd took over the title at a ceremony held at the High Point Theatre. The former Miss Statesville is a recent graduate of UNC Chapel Hill with a degree in psychology and music.

Loyd promotes her Community Service Initiative of Healing Hearts Through the Arts, an arts advocacy nonprofit that promotes the arts as a tool for mental health and wellbeing.

She performed an operatic vocal to “Amour, raiment mon courage” from Gounod’s Romeo et Juliette in the talent competition.

Loyd received a $20,000 scholarship and will represent North Carolina in the Miss America 2024 competition. There were $37,500 worth of scholarshipS given to contestants through the North Carolina Educational Scholarship Fund.

The previous Miss North Carolina was Karolyn Martin. Hanley House was named the new Miss Teen North Carolina.

