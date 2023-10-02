STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 15-year-old in possession of a stolen gun and drugs is now facing charges following an incident Monday morning, Statesville Police said.

Probation officers were attempting to locate someone at a home on East Sharpe Street on Monday when they say they showed up at the residence and observed marijuana and drug paraphernalia. A search warrant was secured and an ample amount of marijuana as well as a stolen gun were discovered, according to the police report.

A 15-year-old was arrested and now faces multiple charges including drug-related charges and possession of a stolen gun as a minor. The gun was confirmed missing from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, Statesville PD said.