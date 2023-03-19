CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Statesville police said one of the men they believe murdered a local high school student has been arrested.
Police say Tevin Seymore, 24, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in West Virginia. He is facing multiple charges including the murder of 19-year-old Zion wilder, who was shot and killed Wednesday night.
A 15-year-old was also hit by gunfire, who according to the family was Wilder’s cousin.
Another suspect, Dakota Duke, is already in custody, and police say they are still looking for a third suspect, Jarvis Black.
