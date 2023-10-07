STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Threats were made against an Iredell County school and a Statesville man has been arrested in connection with the September shooting of a teen, according to the Statesville Police Department.

On October 6, officers say they saw 20-year-old Keonta Chambers at a Statesville High School football game against West Iredell High School. At that time, Chambers had 8 warrants for his arrest related to the shooting of a 14-year-old on September 4.

Officials say the shooting happened just after midnight on Forest Hollow Drive and ended with a teenager being taken to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte with a gunshot wound to the head.

After spotting Chambers, authorities say they promptly arrested him. He is charged with the following:

Four counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury

Two counts of discharging a firearm into occupied property

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Conspiracy

Chambers is being held on a $30,000 secured bond.

While taking Chambers into custody, officers say they arrested 28-year-old Shabaz Lovette after noticing marijuana and open alcohol beside Lovette, who was sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. He is charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of an open container.

In a vehicle search, officials say a 9mm Glock pistol with an extended magazine was found in a bag hidden between 23-year-old Noel Alexander’s legs. Alexander tried to run on foot, but was tased and caught. He is charged with the following:

Possession of a Firearm by a Felon

Possession of a Firearm on School Grounds

Resisting Arrest

Authorities say that soon after the arrest, police heard about a possible threat on social media directed toward people from West Iredell High School. Police and school officials made the decision to suspend the game and evacuate the stadium.

Police have not said which suspects are connected to the alledged threat.

“Iredell-Statesville Schools will always put safety first,” stated Superintendent Dr. Jeff James. “I find it disheartening that even the sanctity of community under Friday night lights is threatened by the escalating hate in our society.

According to school officials, the three men arrested in the parking lot were not students.

The game will be finished at Statesville High School on Monday, October 9, at 4:30 p.m., but spectators will not be allowed to attend.

Authorities say they are still investigating these incidents, and anyone with information is asked to call Statesville Police at 704-878-3515.