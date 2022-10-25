STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A three-year-old child was tragically killed overnight after a minivan overturned in Statesville, Statesville Police said Tuesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the accident around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday on East Broad Road.

A three-year-old was found suffering from injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers said when they arrived on the scene a minivan was found in a front yard located on its side. Two other passengers suffered minor injuries.

The accident is still under investigation and there is no mention of any charges.