BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A habitual felon wanted on charges in several counties got rid of a cash stash and stolen gun during a high-speed pursuit last week, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Deputies attempted to stop Morganton resident Charles Gilmore, 33, around Noon last Friday after he was observed leaving a Motel 6 on Miller Bridge Road in Icard. He was wanted on several charges across multiple counties including Iredell, Alexander, and Catawba.

When approached Gilmore and a female occupant attempted to flee and during the high-speed pursuit, threw a handgun and $7,500 in cash out of the window before crashing, according to the sheriff’s report.

Gilmore was arrested and faces multiple charges including stolen gun possession, driving-related charges, and eluding arrest. He appeared in court Monday and was being held on a $453,001.00 secured bond.