IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homeless woman who broke into a Statesville home and stole items has been arrested, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident on Tuesday at a home on James Farm Road. The suspect was identified as a homeless woman named Chelsea Wilson, 38. She was caught a short time later by a K9 after attempting to flee the scene.

She faces charges that include felony larceny and breaking and entering.

Wilson is accused of stealing from the home and also breaking into another home that was under construction.