STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An Iredell County woman is celebrating a $1,000,000 lottery win after claiming her prize in Raleigh Thursday.

Lynne Lepley of Statesville wanted a piece of the Mega Millions jackpot since it climbed higher last week, so she snagged a ticket via Online Play for the July 21 drawing.

Little did she know her Quick Pick voucher matched all five white balls.

“It’s a thrill!” she exclaimed as she claimed her prize.

After taxes, Lepley took home a grand total of $712,501.