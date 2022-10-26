STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect is being sought for calling in a bomb threat after one of his family members was sentenced to prison, the Iredell Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Iredell County Courthouse and DA’s Office. Staff members said someone called stating they’d placed explosive devices around the buildings due to a family member recently being sentenced to prison.

About 100 people were evacuated, and while a thorough search was conducted, no devices were found, the sheriff’s report said.

Surveillance footage showed a man getting into a light-green-colored SUV that deputies believe to be the suspect.

Investigators are also processing a computer tablet they believe the suspect threw into a dumpster.