STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Statesville Police say they arrested a 60-year-old man Sunday who got a lift with some stolen construction materials.

On Sunday night, a Statesville Police officer saw a car near Winston Avenue and Seventh Street with the materials. The officer observed the driver stopping on Wilson Lee Boulevard, turning off his lights, and leaving the vehicle.

The officer approached the driver and a backseat passenger, identified as Statesville resident Reginald Glover. Officers, aware of a nearby construction project, went to a new home in the 1100 block of Wilson Lee Blvd.

The found matching brand-name construction materials at the site. These materials matched those found in the vehicle with Glover.

The vehicle driver cooperated fully with the officers, providing information on where Glover had loaded the stolen construction materials.

Authorities said Glover admitted to the theft, and they took him into custody. After appearing before a magistrate, Glover faces felony larceny charges from a permitted construction site and possession of stolen goods. Glover did not get a bond and had a first court appearance on Monday.

Due to the driver’s full cooperation and Glover’s statement explicitly clearing the driver of involvement, Statesville Police did not file charges against the vehicle’s driver.