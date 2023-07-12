STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was injured in an overnight lounge shooting this week in Statesville, Statesville Police said Wednesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 3 a.m. on Tuesday at Nimbus 9 Lounge on Shelton Ave. A man was found across the street from the lounge suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to an area medical center to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

An initial investigation revealed the victim was a patron at the lounge, however, it is unclear at this time what exactly led up to the shooting.

There is no mention of a suspect at this time and this remains an active investigation.