STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Northview Academy, a high school in Statesville, is closed Thursday following an overnight shooting that left a man dead and injured a 15-year-old, according to officials.

Police said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. at a home on Goldsboro Avenue. Officers arrived at the home and found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

A 19-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene. The second victim, a 15-year-old boy, was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

A statement from the school said the decision to close was made out of “safety precautions for our students and staff.”

All buses will be sent back home, school officials said. The administration said it will ensure all students are safely dropped off at their homes.

Statesville Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 704-878-3406 or 704-878-3516.