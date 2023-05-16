STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a Statesville woman last seen at a local fast food venue, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety said Tuesday.

Statesville resident Linda Critcher, 76, has not been seen since she visited a Taco Bell on Turnersburg Highway. Officials said that Critcher, believed to be suffering from a cognitive issue, was traveling on foot and not by car.

She was wearing blue sweatpants, a purple jacket, and tan-colored boots.

Another Silver Alert was also issued on Tuesday for a woman out of Cleveland County. Irene Shalp, 65, was last seen walking at a residence on Humphries Road in Shelby. She is also believed to be suffering from cognitive issues. She is described as a 5’1″, 160-pound white woman with short gray hair and green eyes.