STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Statesville employee accused of using a company card for personal use is facing charges, the Iredell Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

An investigation began when a Statesville business reported an employee, Statesville resident Fred Gregory, 51, had been stealing from the business by using a company-issued gas card for his own personal use.

Detectives said they discovered through witnesses, records, and recorded video that Gregory committed the infraction 32 times.

Gregory was arrested last week and faces 32 counts of of larceny by an employee. He was held at the Iredell County Detention Center and held on a $75,000 secured bond.