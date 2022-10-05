CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Iredell Physician Network, LLC has agreed to pay $138,612 to resolve allegations that the company knowingly avoided its obligation to repay money owed to Medicare and Medicate, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

IPN, a subsidiary of Iredell Health System that operates a hospital and multiple medical practices around Statesville, is accused of retaining overpayments obtained as the result of its billing for evaluations and management services performed between January 1, 2016, and December 31, 2019.

Prosecutor said the allegations arose after a whistleblower filed a lawsuit under the False Claims Act, a provision that allows private citizens to bring a lawsuit on behalf of the government for false claims and share in any recovery.

The False Claims Act also allows the government to intervene and take over the action.

In the case against Iredell Physician Network, the government conducted the investigation and intervened to bring about the settlement, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.