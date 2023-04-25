STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A coach is facing charges for assaulting a student following a soccer match in Statesville, Statesville Police said on Tuesday.

An investigation began last month regarding information about an 18-year-old student who was attending the Spring Athletic Games at Statesville High School. The teen reported that she was assaulted by a female coach following a soccer match, according to the police report.

A school resource officer obtained video of the incident and spoke with both parties involved and a misdemeanor charge of simple assault was obtained against the coach, 43-year-old Statesville resident Shanna Evans.

Evans was served with the summons last week and had a court appearance on Wednesday, records showed.

It is unclear if the student was a member of the soccer team and Evans is still listed on the school’s site as the coach.