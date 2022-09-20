IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Statesville man is facing charges for exposing himself to two young girls, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

An investigation began following a tip in August regarding a man exposing himself to a pair of girls ages 5 and 8. Both minors were interviewed at a child advocacy center and James Smoot, 54, of Statesville, was identified as the suspect, the sheriff’s office said.

Smoot was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 6, and faces multiple charges including indecent liberties with a child.

He was held on a $75,000 secured bond.