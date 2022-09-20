IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Statesville man with a criminal history is now facing kidnapping and assault charges, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Deputies responded to calls regarding a domestic violence incident Saturday at a location on Whites Farm Road. An assault victim was found and transported to an area medical center with serious injuries.

Mark Long, 61, of Statesville, was identified as the suspect. He was arrested at his home and faces charges that include assault and kidnapping, according to the sheriff’s report.

He is being held without bond.

Long has a criminal history that includes numerous driving-related charges.