STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 15-year-old juvenile is facing three charges after an altercation with a Statesville Police officer earlier this month.

Authorities say they responded to an incident at a Statesville High School football game on Sept. 1. Officers working at the game got notification of a disturbance under the bleachers involving numerous people late in the game. To disperse the group, several officers moved in and worked to get individuals to leave the school property.

During the process, Statesville Police say a 15-year-old juvenile became argumentative and struck an officer. The officer responded to take the teen into custody, and both individuals fell to the ground.

The juvenile was taken into custody and is facing three charges: assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, and injury to personal property.

The Statesville Police Department is currently investigating the matter as it reviews all incidents involving the use of force by its officers.