STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A student on a school bus in Statesville was hospitalized following a collision with a pickup truck this week, Statesville Police said on Wednesday.

Officers said they responded to calls regarding the wreck around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday near E. Broad Street and Phillips Lane. A school bus with Iredell-Statesville Schools and a Ford pickup that was towing a trailer were found to be involved in a collision. One student on the bus was transported to an area medical center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

An initial investigation stated the pickup driver reported a brake failure preventing a collision with the bus, according to the police report. The pickup collided with the rear of the bus, officers said.

There is no mention of any charges at this time and this remains an active investigation.