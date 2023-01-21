STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A teen is facing charges for bringing a backpack with a gun and drugs inside onto school property, Statesville Police said Saturday.

Statesville Police School Resource Officers at Statesville High School responded to the incident Friday regarding a gun on campus, according to the police report.

The gun, reported by a teacher to be in a backpack, was uncovered along with marijuana. The backpack belonged to Statesville resident Justin Davidson, 18, and he was arrested and faces multiple charges including having a gun on educational property.

Davidson was held on a $20,000 secured bond at Iredell County Jail.