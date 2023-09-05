STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A teenager was injured during a shooting in Statesville, according to the Statesville Police Department.

It happened around 1:50 Tuesday afternoon at 1002 Foxcroft Lane.

Officers said an 18-year-old female was struck in the arm and they believe she was an innocent bystander at the time of the shooting.

She was helped by first responders at the scene and later transported to a local hospital by a family member.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3415 where you can choose to remain anonymoys.

The Statesville Police Violent Crimes Unit continues to investigate the incident.