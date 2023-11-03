STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two Statesville men are facing drug charges following separate incidents in Iredell County, The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

Statesville resident Jacob Mitchell, 28, faces multiple drug-related charges including meth and marijuana possession. Deputies responded to a tip Thursday regarding Mitchell, who was on probation, selling drugs out of his home on Bristol Drive. Mitchell was arrested following a search of his home and held on a $7,500 secured bond.

Statesville resident Avery Barker, 26, is also facing multiple charges including cocaine and meth possession following his arrest. Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Barker last month on Sigmon Road. During the stop, Barker admitted to possessing drugs and a gun and when the deputy attempted to arrest Barker, he fled. A ‘resisting’ Barker was arrested a short time later and held on a $15,000 secured bond, deputies said.