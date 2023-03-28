STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – US Marshals and a joint task force in Statesville arrested a shooting suspect on Tuesday, Statesville Police announced.

Officers responded to the incident on March 13th regarding gunshots on North Center Street. A woman was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to an area medical center for treatment.

An initial investigation identified Statesville resident Justin Cowan, 37, as the suspect. A task force joined US Marshal agents on Tuesday in making Cowan’s arrest.

He faces multiple charges including shooting with the intent to kill and shooting into a vehicle.

The issues stemmed from a domestic dispute, according to the police report.

Cowan is being held without bond.