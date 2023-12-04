STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three Statesville residents are facing charges after a warrant was executed on a home in Iredell County, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday.

A drug investigation was launched into activities at a home on Snow Creek Road, north of Statesville.

A search warrant was executed at the home and drugs including meth, prescription pills, as well as a weapon of mass destruction were seized, deputies said.

Statesville residents Sam Price, 49, and Wendy Benfield, 53, were arrested and face multiple drug-related charges. Benfield faces additional charges of possession of a weapon of mass destruction. Milam was issued a citation for marijuana possession.

Both suspects were held on $7,500 secured bonds and have court appearances in January.