STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A student has been hospitalized following a collision between a school bus and pickup truck in Statesville this week, police said.

Officers responded to calls regarding the crash around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, near E. Broad Street and Phillips Lane. A school bus with Iredell-Statesville Schools and a Ford pickup, that was towing a trailer, were involved in the wreck.

One student on the school bus was transported to an area medical center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The pickup driver reported a brake failure, according to the police report. The pickup truck struck the back of the school bus in the crash, officers said.

There is no mention of any charges at this time and this remains an active investigation.