LAKE NORMAN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A vacation home on Lake Norman has been named among the top 10 in the country by rental site Vrbo.

The Chasetone Peninsula Vacation Rental is one of Vrbo’s 10 Vacation Homes of the Year.

The home at the end of the Brawley School peninsula is just shy of 5,000 square feet. It boasts an expansive floor plan featuring an open-concept living room, kitchen, and dining area with direct access to the deck.

For added customer service, a concierge team is available to arrange boat and other watersport rentals, private chefs, and more.

After reviewing hundreds of thousands of private vacation homes, the property was the only home in North Carolina selected.

There are four bedrooms with 11 beds and seven bathrooms.

Other amenities include:

600 feet of lakefront views

Two main-level king beds

Open-air game room

Outdoor putting green

Heated pool with hot tub

Theater room

It goes for an average of $4,022 per night, though it is being offered for “just” $2,300 on June 5-6.

Vrbo chose the ten homes based on strict criteria, including having a 4.9 or higher star rating, number of guest reviews, Premier Host status, and standout amenities and spaces for spending time together with family and friends.

See the complete 2023 Vacation Homes of the Year list and images and videos of the properties by clicking here.