TROUTMAN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — While attempting to serve a warrant, deputies were faced with a man welding a crowbar, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say that Warrant Squad Deputies arrived at a home on Revekah Lane east of Troutman just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday, August 9, to serve warrants on Jessie Michael Teno for the following:

Felony Obtain Property by False Pretense

Assault on a Governmental Official

Two Counts of Common Law Uttering

Larceny

Five Failure to Appear Warrants for: Felony Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance Felony Sell and Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance Felony Obtain Property by False Pretense Violation of a Court Order



Authorities say that, upon finding Teno at the home, one deputy told Teno that they were there. Teno, armed with a crowbar, then rushed at the deputy. There was an attempt to put Teno in custody, but Teno resisted.

According to officials, there was a struggle between Teno and the deputy, in which the deputy shot Teno. After being shot, Teno continued to fight but was arrested.

Deputies say they provided medical care to Teno until EMS could arrive. He received care at at medical facility and was released into custody at the Iredell County Detention Center. In addition to his other charges, Teno has been charged with the following:

Felony Assault on a Governmental Official

Misdemeanor Resisting a Public Officer

Misdemeanor Damage to Property

He is being held on a $309,000 bond.

According to authorities, the deputy involved was treated for his injures at a hospital and is on administrative leave during the investigation.

As is the policy for any shooting involving law enforcement, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is looking into the incident.