IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A deputy killed a suspect who was being served felony arrest warrants Friday evening, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident occurred off of Bell Farm Road east of Statesville. The sheriff’s office said the deputy involved was uninjured and placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

The suspect’s name is not being released at this point, pending notification of the suspect’s family. He reportedly had warrants for felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony violent habitual felon, and felony second-degree kidnapping.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies received information from the community about the suspect being in the residence. Attempts were made to get the suspect to come out of the home, but those attempts were said to be unsuccessful.

After thoroughly searching the residence, the deputies reportedly located the suspect who had concealed himself in a hidden crawl space armed with a rifle. The suspect pointed his rifle at the deputy, who, in turn, shot and killed the suspect.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office contacted the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to investigate the incident, which is standard procedure for all officer-involved shootings.