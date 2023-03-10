STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect is wanted after an armed robbery at a Statesville bank on Friday, March 10, 2023, according to the police department.

The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. at Bank of America on the 1600 block of East Broad Street near Eastside Drive.

Police say the suspect is a white male, about 5’10” with a medium build and brown hair, about 30-40 years old, wearing a blue surgical mask, glasses, a tan/gray collared shirt, a black undershirt, and dark-colored pants.

Robbery suspect, vehicle. (Courtesy: Statesville Police Department)

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage to nab footage of his vehicle, which is believed to be a 2010-2018 dark blue Toyota Prius.

The man said he had a gun and demanded money once inside the bank, authorities said. He left with an ‘undisclosed’ amount of cash.

With any information regarding this situation, please call the police department at (704)-978-3406.