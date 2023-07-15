STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An 18-year-old male in Statesville died Friday night after a two-vehicle accident, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

For breaking news sent straight to your inbox >> sign up for QCN Breaking Alerts here.

The 18-year-old, Christopher Alexander Rodriguez, was driving south on Old Miller and attempted to turn left from a stop sign onto Island Ford Road, officials said. He turned in front of a Dodge Ram traveling west.

Rodriguez died on the scene, according to officials. The driver of the Dodge, Eli Daniel Pope, 19, was not injured.

Following an investigation, officials don’t believe impairment was a contributing factor to the accident and no charges will be filed in the case.