STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 16-year-old has been transported to the hospital following a shooting early Tuesday morning, according to Statesville Police.

Officers responded to a call for shots fired at an Inglewood Road location in West Statesville. When they arrived, officers found a teenager suffering from a gunshot wound.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Emergency personnel transported the 16-year-old to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem for treatment.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing, and anyone with information about the shooting should contact the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406.