MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A teenager has died following a fatal accident in Iredell County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Around 3:20 Saturday morning, officials investigated a collision on Brawley School Road near Mansfield Loop in Mooresville.

The teenager was driving a 2014 Porsche 911 on Brawley School Road traveling south, officials said. They drove off the right side of the road, struck a tree and collided with a rock landscaping wall.

The driver, 16-year-old Stella Grace Bright, died at the scene, highway patrol said.

Two juveniles who were also in the car were transported to a local hospital.

Officials say Bright and the front passenger were wearing seatbelts. The juvenile sitting in the back area of the car, not designed for passengers, was not restrained.

An initial investigation showed excessive speed to be factor in the collision, according to highway patrol.