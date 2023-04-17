STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Statesville-based radio station WSIC will be selling after nearly 76 years on air, according to a release from its news director.

“It has been a fun and amazing 18 years here in the region, and the Lord’s timing was just right,” said WSIC owner Mark Sanger. “Kathy and I thank everyone for all their support. Thank you all… and Praise the Lord!”

WSIC went on air on May 5, 1947; their AM signal at 1400 was only heard in the Statesville area.

The station recently added two FM signals to reach a broader audience. Those FM stations were:

105.9 (Cornelius/LakeNorman/north Charlotte)

100.7 (Statesville) were launched.

Additionally, the station streamed on wsicnews.com.

Sanger accepted an offer to sell the radio to Cornelius’ Justin Ckezepis, after the two discussed the potential to air his podcast show “Today’s Real Talk” on WSIC. Discussions led to opportunity, and the pieces fell into place for Ckezepis to buy out Sanger.

“The concept of ‘community’ is crucial,” says Ckezepis. “Engaging residents, businesses, and leaders with rational and thoughtful discussions is one way we can all participate in the process.”

Ckezepis says he will link WSIC’s studios in Statesville with Real Talk Studios in Cornelius.

The process with the FCC has started for Ckezepis to obtain complete control of WSIC.