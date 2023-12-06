STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An Iredell County man is facing charges following a series of events including the larceny of an all-terrain vehicle, fleeing law enforcement, and obstructing a court order, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday.

An investigation was launched on October 21 regarding the theft of an all-terrain ‘side-by-side’ vehicle. Woodleaf resident Thomas Corbin, 30, was identified as the suspect.

Woodleaf was located after deputies said they responded to a domestic dispute call on Sutton Court this past Thursday after he attempted to flee into the woods. He faces multiple charges including motor vehicle larceny and eluding arrest.

Woodleaf was held on a $50,000 secured bond and then placed on a federal detainer hold for obstructing a court order from the US Marshals, the sheriff’s office said.