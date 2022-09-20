MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A threat made to Mooresville High School on Tuesday prompted an evacuation of the building, Mooresville Police confirmed to Queen City News.

Authorities said on Tuesday morning, Sept. 20, Mooresville High School received an automated message conveying a potential bomb threat to the school.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

School officials immediately alerted the attending School Resource Officer and Mooresville Police. The facilities were evacuated, and, due to the length of time it would take to adequately clear the building, the decision was made to dismiss Mooresville High School on Tuesday, police said.

Dismissal and reunification were complete at 11:16 a.m. Tuesday.

Iredell County bomb-trained K9s were brought in at 10:15 a.m. Law enforcement cleared the facilities at 1:04 p.m. on Tuesday finding ‘no evidence of explosive devices.’

“Due to recent similar incidents in surrounding counties, MPD will continue to investigate and work with local agencies to ascertain if the incidents are connected,” Mooresville Police said Tuesday.