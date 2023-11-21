STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three juveniles were arrested Nov. 16 after a traffic stop led to the alleged discovery of a stolen car, more than 200 grams of marijuana and illegal firearms.

The Statesville Police Department said when making a stop on Salisbury Highway, the officer observed a rear passenger making a suspicious movement and leaning out of sight. The subsequent investigation revealed that none of the occupants had identification, and they were unable to provide information about the vehicle’s ownership.

When assisting officers approached, police say the rear passenger, who made the suspicious movement, was asked to exit the vehicle. Upon opening the door, an officer allegedly observed the handle of a handgun protruding from under the driver’s seat. The individual was detained, and the loaded firearm was safely secured by the officers.

Officers say further inspection uncovered 245 grams of marijuana, packaged for sale. They later visited the home on the car’s registration, only to discover that the vehicle had been reportedly stolen earlier in the day.

Juvenile petitions will be pursued through the Department of Juvenile Justice, outlining the charges for each individual: