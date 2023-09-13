STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The crash happened on Salisbury Highway outside of the Dollar General between Oak Grove Road and Dellwood Drive, according to the Statesville Police Department.

Officers say a tan 2015 Chevrolet 3500 Silverado was driving west on Salisbury Highway and a white 2013 Ford F550 dump truck was driving east on Salisbury Highway. The pickup truck tried to turn left into the Dollar General parking lot and was struck by the dump truck.

This was just after 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 13.

According to officials, the driver of the dump truck, Leyvi Hernandez of Statesville, tried to avoid a crash but was unsuccessful. The impact of the crash caused the dump truck to collide with a nearby power pole, which then fell on top of the vehicle.

The pickup truck, driven by Stephanie Cruz of Statesville, spun across the highway and landed in a wooded area north of the highway, police state.

Authorities say they had to extract both drivers from their vehicles. Both Hernandez and Cruz were taken to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital with serious injuries but are in stable condition.

A passenger in the dump truck, Fransico Hernandez, was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing.