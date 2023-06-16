IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An injured owl is expected to make a full recovery thanks to NC troopers after the bird was struck by a vehicle on I-40 in Iredell County.

Troopers said while on her way home Saturday, driver Hope Smith noticed a large bird in distress on the shoulder of Interstate-40. The owl had apparently been hit by a vehicle.

Before Smith could call for help, North Carolina Trooper Abernathy and his FTO Trooper McLain pulled up to check on her safety.

Photos: NC State Highway Patrol/Hope Smith

Photos: NC State Highway Patrol/Hope Smith

Photos: NC State Highway Patrol/Hope Smith

NC State Highway Patrol said their troopers immediately went into action retrieving the owl from the roadside. The injured owl was taken to The Carolina Raptor Center in Huntersville.

The owl is expected to make a full recovery.