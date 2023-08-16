Authorities say Joseph Gilbert Gallitz Jr. embezzled thousands from an unnamed company over a five-year-period.

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Iredell County Sheriff deputies say a Troutman resident embezzled and fraudulently obtained over $595,0000 from the business over five years beginning in 2018.

Authorities say they got word in early 2023 that an employee at a local business was involved in large-scale embezzlement.

The Sheriff’s Office Economic Crime Unit and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation obtained records from the business, which showed the employee, Joseph Gilbert Gallitz Jr., took almost $600,000 from the unnamed company.

On Monday, Iredell County Sheriff deputies secured warrants and arrested the 38-year-old man at his home.

Gallitz, of Ashmore Circle, faces several charges from the investigation, including:

Five counts of obtaining property by false pretenses (three upgraded to Class C Felony due to the amounts being greater than $100,000)

Five counts of felony embezzlement (three upgraded to Class C Felony due to the amounts being greater than $100,000)

He was transported to the Iredell County Detention Center and issued a $275,000 secured bond on the charges.