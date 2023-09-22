TROUTMAN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Lockdowns at two Troutman area schools have been lifted after an armed robber was taken into custody, police said.

In a social media post, Troutman Police said an armed robbery occurred along Wagner Street Friday morning, Sept. 22. After the suspect fled the business, two local schools — Troutman Elementary School and Troutman Middle School — temporarily went into lockdown.

Following a foot chase, officers were able to arrest the wanted suspect.