TROUTMAN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman has been arrested after fleeing from the police with a stolen license plate on her vehicle, according to the Troutman Police Department.

Around 9:20 Monday night, an officer stopped a Nissan Altima for speeding on South Main Street.

Once the officer exited his patrol car, the driver of the Nissan sped away, officials said.

After a chase on Main Street and then onto Perth Road, a deputy with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office successfully used spike strips to stop the suspect.

22-year-old Jordan Williams was taken into custody and officers found her 1-year-old child in the vehicle.

The Mooresville Police Department contacted the Troutman officials to say they had just taken a report indicating that Williams had stolen the license plate that was on the Nissan in their jurisdiction.

Williams was taken before a judge and charged with:

Felony speed to elude arrest

Misdemeanor child abuse

Possession of stolen property

Various traffic offenses

Officials say she is being held without bond until appearing before a District Court Judge because she was out on bond for a weapons violation.