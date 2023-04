TROUTMAN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A tanker truck caught on fire Friday night at the Pilot Travel Center gas station at Interstate 77 Exit 42.

(Courtesy: Iredell County News and Weather)

A video from Iredell County News and Weather shows flames coming from a tanker carrying refrigerated liquid hydrogen. The Troutman Fire and Rescue is among the many stations to respond to the incident.

Some local businesses were ordered to evacuate as a precautionary measure.

The incident occurred around 11 p.m. Friday night.