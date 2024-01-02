TROUTMAN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three suspects are being sought after breaking into a Dunkin’ Donuts business and stealing an employee’s car, Troutman Police said on Tuesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the break-in around 3:15 a.m. on New Year’s Day at a Dunkin’ Donuts on North Main Street.

An initial investigation revealed three masked suspects shattered the drive-thru window before entering the business. The suspects then grabbed a staffer’s car keys and stole her vehicle, according to the police report.

Officers said the employee who reported the break-in fled out of a backdoor once she heard the glass shattered.

While police say there is surveillance footage of the incident, there is no description of the masked suspects being given and this remains an active investigation.

The vehicle reported stolen is a 2018 silver Hyundai Elantra.

Similar recent incidents have been reported out of Statesville, Troutman PD said.