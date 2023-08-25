Troutman Police arrested a man on arson and cruelty to animals charges this week.

TROUTMAN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Troutman man is facing arson and cruelty to animals charges Friday after a home fire earlier this week.

Authorities say Herbert Lee Morrison Jr. is charged with second degree arson and cruelty to animals due to the death of a dog during the fire.

Troutman Fire and Rescue responded to a fire on Wednesday, Aug. 23, at 203 Old Murdock Road. Patrol Division officers with the Troutman Police Department and an investigator with the Iredell County Fire Marshal’s Office responded due to the suspicion of arson.

Charlotte Fire also responded with a canine trained in the detection of accelerants.

During the investigation, Troutman Police obtained warrants for Morrison Jr. They went with Iredell County Sheriff deputies to 157 Oley Road in Statesville to search for the man. After a foot pursuit, authorities took the man into custody.

Morrison is in the Iredell County Detention Center on a $200,000 secured bond.