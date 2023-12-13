STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people have been arrested in Statesville for possession of drugs after being stopped for multiple traffic violations, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

On Nov. 20, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a 1997 Toyota at Beulah Road near Old Mountain Road.

Queen City News is tracking CRIME in your area 🚨 >> Latest stories here

While speaking with the driver, 34-year-old Justin Ray Perdue, K-9 Wilbur was deployed and smelled drugs from inside the vehicle.

Deputies found three bags containing a total of 14.78 grams of crystal meth along with digital scales and drug paraphernalia, officials said.

On Dec. 11, the investigation was complete and deputies got warrants for Perdue’s arrest but were unable to find him when they went to his residence at 200 Dellinger Drive.

However, officials were able to talk to 29-year-old Amanda Christine Wolowitz and found she had crystal meth and drug paraphernalia.

The next day, deputies went back to the address and found Perdue hiding inside the residence.

Wolowitz was taken to the Iredell County Detention Center and charged with;

Felony Possession of methamphetamine

Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

She is being held without bond.

Perdue was issued a $50,000 secured bond on the charges of: